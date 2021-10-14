CNN —

Today for the first time, Allbirds hits the trail. The sustainable shoe and apparel brand just announced a new line of footwear, further expanding its offerings for adventurers looking for stylish yet functional kicks.

The new shoe, called the Trail Runner SWT, was designed with trail running in mind and combines Allbirds’ signature materials of sugar, wool and trees — hence the SWT in the name. The sneaker joins Allbirds other line of performance sneakers, which currently include the Tree Dasher running shoes and the weather-resistant Wool Dasher Mizzles.

Allbirds Trail Runner SWT ($138; allbirds.com)

Allbirds Allbirds Trail Runner SWT

While you’re sure to recognize similar sustainable design touches, there are a few details that set the Trail Runner SWT apart from other Allbirds currently on the market. First, it boasts a FSC-certified natural rubber outsole with lugs to help you better grip rugged terrain while in motion. The Sweetfoam midsoles are also designed to maximize comfort and rebound, while adding to the overall flexibility of the shoe. Last but not least, the merino wool you know and love from Allbirds can be found within the ripstop, which also includes recycled poly to make the sneakers more durable.

To make sure the Trail Runner SWT stood up to its competitors, Allbirds had over 2,000 trail runners and hikers take them for a spin, so you can be sure these sneaks will hold up when you take them through rocky, wet or grassy terrains. We also had the opportunity to try them, and though we don’t have any nearby trails to get a full feel for these shoes in action, we found them to be incredibly light, which made them easier to run in. They also gripped the ground comfortably, offering just the right amount of traction without slowing us down.

Allbirds Allbirds Trail Runner SWT

To further set these shoes apart, Allbirds also opted for a fun and vibrant style when making the Trail Runner SWT. Right now, you can shop the sneakers in four colorways to add some flair to your outdoor gear: The two limited-edition colorways, Telluride and Diablo, offer bright pops of color in unique red and yellow hues. Or, opt for more neutral tones Natural White and Natural Black.

The sneakers currently retail for $138, and you can find them in sizes 7 through 14 in men’s and 5 through 11 in women’s in stores and on Allbirds’ website.