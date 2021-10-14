Child suicides in Japan are at a record high

Tokyo (CNN) Suicides among Japanese schoolchildren hit a record high during the last school year, according to an education ministry report published Wednesday.

Japan recorded 415 suicides among schoolchildren aged 6 to 18 during the 2020 school year -- the highest number since records began in 1974.

A range of factors were behind the suicides, including family problems, bad school results, relationships with other children and illness, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. The reason behind more than half of the suicides reported last school year was unknown, NHK said.

The figure was 31% higher than the previous school year, when 317 schoolchildren died.

"The increase in suicides is extremely alarming," Eguchi Arichika, the head of the children and student affairs division of Japan's education ministry, told NHK.

