Tokyo (CNN) Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved Parliament's lower house on Thursday, setting the stage for a general election this month as he seeks to rouse support for his newly formed government.

He has committed to bolstering the government's Covid-19 response and said Tuesday it would provide free vaccine booster shots as early as December.

The Prime Minister has also pledged to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China and North Korea.