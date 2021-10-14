Paramedics transport dead bodies after a building fire in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday, October 14.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

In pictures: Deadly building fire in Taiwan

Updated 2:08 PM ET, Thu October 14, 2021

Dozens of people died after a major fire broke out at a building in southern Taiwan on Thursday, October 14.

The fire started in the early morning hours at a 13-story commercial and residential building in the city of Kaohsiung, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).

The fire was extinguished within a few hours, but rescue operations continued throughout the day as workers looked to save people who might have been trapped.

As of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear what caused the fire, according to the CNA. Local police were reviewing surveillance footage.

Smoke rises from the 13-story building in Kaohsiung. The fire started at 2:54 a.m. local time, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).
Johnson Liu/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters prepare to enter the building. Even after the fire was put out, some people still had to be rescued.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
Firefighters battle the fire early on Thursday. A total of 139 fire trucks and ambulances were deployed to the scene.
Huang Minghsiung/AP
Firefighters search for people after the fire had been extinguished.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
Firefighters take a break during their busy day.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
The building's exterior walls are charred in the wake of the fire. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building's first six floors were built for commercial use. Floors seven and above were for housing.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
Firefighters work at the scene on Thursday.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
Kaohsiung's mayor told the CNA that the number of casualties was high due to a combination of factors: The fire happened overnight; the majority of residents were elderly; the stairwells were full of debris; and the building materials did not meet fire safety standards.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
Paramedics transport a dead body from the building on Thursday.
Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images