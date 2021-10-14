Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images Paramedics transport dead bodies after a building fire in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday, October 14. In pictures: Deadly building fire in Taiwan

Dozens of people died after a major fire broke out at a building in southern Taiwan on Thursday, October 14.

The fire started in the early morning hours at a 13-story commercial and residential building in the city of Kaohsiung, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).

The fire was extinguished within a few hours, but rescue operations continued throughout the day as workers looked to save people who might have been trapped.

As of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear what caused the fire, according to the CNA. Local police were reviewing surveillance footage.