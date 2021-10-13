'Main constraint' for firefighters battling the Alisal Fire in California is heavy winds fueling the flames, officials say

(CNN) The hundreds of firefighters working to tame the Alisal Fire in California are also battling strong winds that have made suppressing the flames more challenging.

The fire, burning in Santa Barbara County, has shut down a section of the iconic Highway 101 as well as Amtrak lines in the area. The 13,400-acre fire, burning 20 miles northwest of Santa Barbara in Refugio Canyon, was 5% contained as of late Tuesday.

The fire grew quickly after sparking on Monday, officials said. The cause is unknown.

"Significant fire activity continues with critically low fuel moisture and wind driven fire runs," fire officials said in a Tuesday update on InciWeb , a clearinghouse for wildfire information in the US.

"The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression," the update said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Hand Crew members fight fire with fire and burn off pockets of grass along northbound Highway 101 north of Arroyo Hondo Canyon in Santa Barbara County, California, Tuesday.

