Texas state website that included LGBTQ resources disabled after governor's Republican primary challenger criticized its content

(CNN) The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) disabled a website with resources for LGBTQ youth after Gov. Greg Abbott's Republican primary challenger, Don Huffines, criticized its content in a video message posted to Twitter in August.

On August 31, Huffines posted a video message to his Twitter account , saying that Abbott's political appointees "are promoting transgender sexual policies to our Texas youth."

"This is Texas. These are not Texas values, these are not Republican Party values, but these are obviously Greg Abbott's values. That's why we need a change. That's what my campaign is about," Huffines said.

While DFPS would not say if Huffines' comments are the reason for disabling the Texas Youth Connection website and removing the "Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation" section, an email exchange between DFPS employees reveals a concern with Huffines' comments about the site and discussions regarding the revision or removal of the site.

At CNN's request, DFPS spokesperson Patrick Crimmins provided a statement saying, "The site was disabled several weeks ago for a content review, which is still ongoing."

