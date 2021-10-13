Smithsonian webcam offers view of its adorable litter of just-born cheetahs

(CNN) Say hello to a litter of cute, newborn cheetahs.

Five cubs arrived Tuesday morning at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

The world is getting a chance to see them via the Cheetah Cub Cam , which features live footage of the den.

Sometimes viewers can hear the newborns chirping. That means they are hungry, cold or looking for their mom, a 5-year-old cheetah named Rosie, according to the institute's website.

"Seeing Rosalie successfully care for this litter -- her first -- with confidence is very rewarding," said Adrienne Crosier, cheetah reproductive biologist at SCBI and head of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Cheetah Species Survival Plan, in a statement.

