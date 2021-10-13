Bereaved relatives of Covid victims slam Boris Johnson after UK Prime Minister pictured painting on vacation

London (CNN) Relatives of Covid-19 victims have hit out at "deeply upsetting" images of Boris Johnson seen painting while on vacation -- just one day after his government was slated for its handling of the pandemic.

The photographs appear to show the British Prime Minister painting at an easel outside the villa he is believed to be staying at with his family in Marbella , Spain.

A spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said in a statement to CNN: "It's deeply upsetting for those of us who lost loved ones to see the Prime Minister painting in a luxury villa rather than responding to the devastating news yesterday's report brought. If the Prime Minister wishes his condolences to carry any meaning, he should be drawing up a new timeline for the upcoming inquiry."

The criticism came in the wake of a 150-page report , an initial assessment by the British Parliament's Health and Social Care, and Science and Technology committees, which said the United Kingdom's Covid response was slow and "reactive."

Among the biggest failures of the government's approach was an initial policy at the start of the pandemic to try to manage the spread of Covid, rather than stop it spreading altogether, the lawmakers said.

