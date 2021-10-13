Former track prodigy sues Nike and her ex-coach Alberto Salazar for $20 million

(CNN) A former rising track star is suing Nike and her ex-coach for $20 million, saying she suffered emotional abuse at an elite training program.

Mary Cain filed the lawsuit in Oregon on Monday against the athletic apparel company and Alberto Salazar , who ran the Nike Oregon Project until he was suspended for doping offenses and the program was shut down

Starting in 2012, Cain participated in the program at Nike headquarters, which was designed to improve the fortunes of American distance runners in international competitions.

She was 16 years old at the time she informally joined the team. The next year, she accepted an endorsement contract with Nike as a professional runner for the Nike Oregon Project.

The lawsuit claims that, as head coach, Salazar "acted with knowledge that severe emotional distress was certain or substantially certain to result from his conduct."

