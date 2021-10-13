Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop found dead following alleged stabbing

(CNN) Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, who represented her country at the recent Tokyo Olympics, has died aged 25, Athletics Kenya (AK) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the country's athletics body, Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten, after she was "allegedly stabbed."

Local reports state Tirop was found dead with stab wounds in her abdomen.

Athletics Kenya said it was "still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise."

Tirop's agent -- Gianni Demadonna -- also confirmed her passing by e-mail to CNN.

