FIFA president floats Israel as possible World Cup 2030 co-hosts

(CNN) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has floated the prospect that Israel might co-host the World Cup in 2030, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

A statement from Bennett's office said the two men met Tuesday in Jerusalem, during which the soccer boss "raised the idea that Israel would host the World Cup in 2030, together with other countries in the region, led by the United Arab Emirates."

Also present at the meeting were former US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, the statement said.

Mnuchin and Friedman were among several high-profile members of the Trump administration in Jerusalem this week, attending a series of events aimed at pushing forward the Abraham Accords, a string of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states.

