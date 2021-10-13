(CNN) A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi's phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Both Gelgi and the world's tallest living man hail from Turkey.

Gelgi was re-measured this year after being named the world's tallest living female teenager in 2014, at the age of 18.

Due to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair, but she is able to use a walker for short periods.

Gelgi is keen to use her platform to inform people about rare medical conditions like Weaver.

Read More