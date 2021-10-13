In the country that first legalized gay marriage, the Dutch crown princess has the right to marry a person of any gender without giving up her right to the throne, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, has not made any comments on the matter, and little is known of her personal life. The question arose after recently published books argued that the country's rules exclude the possibility of a same-sex royal couple.

But Prime Minister Mark Rutte said times have changed since one of his predecessors last addressed the issue in the year 2000.

"The government believes that the heir can also marry a person of the same sex," Rutte wrote in a letter to Parliament.

"The cabinet therefore does not see that an heir to the throne or the King should abdicate if he/she would like to marry a partner of the same sex."

Read More