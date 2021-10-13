(CNN) Several people have been killed and others injured during an attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, according to local police.

The suspected attacker was using a bow and arrow, a spokesman for Norway's southeastern police district, which includes Kongsberg, told CNN on Wednesday. Local police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 PM local time, he added.

The attacker is believed to have acted alone. Øyvind Aas, Drammen Police Chief told a press conference that an arrest had been made and there is "no active search for more people."

The perpetrator "moved over a large area" while carrying out the attack, according to Aas.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several injured and several killed as a result of the action. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. The Kongsberg municipality has been notified and has set up crisis teams to assist and follow up with those who need it," he said.

An unnamed man has been arrested.

Read More