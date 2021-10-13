Multiple people killed in suspected bow and arrow attack in Norway

(CNN) Several people have been killed and others injured during an attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, according to local police.

The suspected attacker was using a bow and arrow, a spokesman for Norway's southeastern police district, which includes Kongsberg, told CNN.

The suspect attacked people at several locations before he was arrested, the spokesman said. Local police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 PM local time.

An unnamed man has been arrested.

Police have not ruled that the attack may be terror-related.

When asked if the situation was being treated as terrorism, a press officer for Norwegian police said it was "not clear as of yet, it's too early to tell."

Kongsberg is located 85 kilometers (about 53 miles) west of capital city Oslo.

Read More