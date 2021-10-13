CNN —

If you’re already feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of cooking and baking that comes along with the holidays, Sur La Table is here to help. The premium kitchen retailer is having its Anniversary Sale now through Oct. 19, with up to 60% off all the items and appliances you’ve ever wanted in your dream kitchen.

You’ll find deals on a ton of products that’ll meet just about any food prep and presentation need for the upcoming season. Major brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Instant Pot, Staub and more are included in the sale, with discounts on cookware, bakeware, knives, utensils, servingware and small appliances, just to name a few.

Different deals will be happening on different days as well, with up to 50% off Emile Henry pie dishes, 20% off OXO food storage and up to 55% off Staub on Oct. 15. On Oct. 17, you’ll find deals on Instant Pot and on Oct. 18, you can get $100 off the Breville Barista Express Espresso machine.

Snag some items for yourself or start stocking on gifts for the amateur chefs on your list — either way, you’re going to want to take advantage of these deals. Here are some of the best we’ve seen. ,

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven 8 Quart ($299.96, originally $439.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven 8 Quart

Anyone who has been dreaming of fall flavors or winter stews simmering away on their stove has likely pictured themselves standing over a brightly colored Le Creuset. There’s a reason Le Creusets are so legendary — these sand-cast pots are polished by hand, then sprayed with two coats of enamel that resists chipping and cracking for years. The variety of colors are also iconic, and the versatility of the Dutch oven itself makes it a fall/winter cooking staple.

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets ($139.96, originally $225; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets

All-Clad is a chef-quality line of kitchenware known for its durability and effectiveness when cooking, which is why a deal on an 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch skillet set is such a steal. The PFOA-free nonstick surface is ultra resistant to scratching and helps even the stickiest foods glide off with ease. The skillets themselves are also backed by a lifetime warranty, so you know they’re made to last.

Viking Copper Clad 3-Play Hammered 10-Piece Cookware Set ($599.96, originally $1,250; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Viking Copper Clad 3-Play Hammered 10-Piece Cookware Set

You know you’ve reached peak-level kitchen goals when you have a stunning copper cookware set to show off. This set of nonreactive pots and pans features a stainless steel interior and aluminum core to ensure even distribution of heat while you cook. The copper exteriors are also highly conductive, meaning you’ll need less heat to cook overall.

Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set ($119.96, originally $243; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set

Hello, gorgeous casseroles and perfect pies worth a prime spot on your Thanksgiving table. Made from durable ceramic, with an enamel finished interior, this stoneware set will cook happily in your oven, then rest in your freezer without cracking or damage.

Instant Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10 Quart ($139.96, originally $159.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Instant Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10 Quart

This holiday season, you’re going to have a lot of different dishes that need to be cooked in a lot of different ways, and this small appliance can do it all. It air fries, bakes, roasts, toasts and broils with seven built-in smart programs, and it requires little preheating time. Yes, cooking just became that much easier.

Viski Lever Corkscrew ($69.99, originally $100; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Viski Lever Corkscrew

If your holiday events are going to have a lot of wine, make it easy on yourself and snatch up this levered corkscrew. It’ll get the cork out of your bottle with one easy motion, and it’ll look impressive on a bar cart. Win-win.

Le Creuset Demi Teakettle ($56.26, originally $70; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Le Creuset Demi Teakettle

The best part about this teakettle is not just that it’s durable yet elegant enamel-on-steel design makes it boil quickly — it’s all the cozy drinks you’ll be able to make with it once you finally sit down and relax after entertaining.

Staub Pumpkin Cocotte, 3.5 Quart (starting at $199.96, originally $429; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Staub Pumpkin Cocotte, 3.5 Quart

Is it even fall if everything in your home isn’t shaped like a pumpkin? The answer is no. This Cocotte offers all the benefits and durability of a Dutch oven, made from enameled cast iron that heats foods evenly and a heavy lid which seals in moisture and flavor — it just has a cute pumpkin stem on top.

Sur La Table Platinum Pro Bakeware, Set of 3 ($54.96, originally $68.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Sur La Table Platinum Pro Bakeware, Set of 3

With two aluminized steel baking sheets and a cooling rack, you’ll be able to tackle all of your fall and winter baking outside of a pie dish. Flaunt your latest cookie recipe, and know this set will never rust, warp or dent, no matter how many times you use it.

Non-Skid Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 3 ($39.96, originally $50; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Non-Skid Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 3

When your kitchen is in complete chaos, and you have several pans on the go with a turkey roasting in the oven, the last thing you want is a mess of batter pouring out on your countertop. These stainless steel mixing bowls will stay in place while you whisk, thanks to their rubber base, and they come in three sizes to accommodate whatever meal you’re prepping.

