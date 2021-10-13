CNN —

Today, you'll find a deal on a range of Dyson products, discounted Lucky Brand styles and savings on tools at Amazon.

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair tools, fans and air purifiers around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, eBay is making the cost more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now, including savings on our pick for best high-end hair dryer. All Dyson items are 15% off, including favorites like the Airwrap, Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum and Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum when you use code SAVESPOOKY15. Hurry, because the sale ends Oct. 18.

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Anniversary Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 60% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens, sheet pans and skillets to measuring cups and spoons and serving bowls. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe update, lucky you: Lucky Brand might be famous for denim, but right now you can save on all the brand’s top-notch apparel. There’s one day left to shop the 48-Hour Sale, where you can take 50% off your order of $200 or more. It’s a great time to pick up a few fall looks, along with classic jeans you’ll wear year-round.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($154.99, originally $379.99; ebay.com)

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba E6. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $154.99 at eBay, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It’s a stellar price for a robo vac that typically runs closer to $400.

DIYers, today’s early Black Friday deals on Amazon are for you: A range of tools from top brands like DeWalt and Craftsman are marked down, and many of these promos will only last for one day. Head over to Amazon’s Epic Deals page to check out all the savings on everything from hedge trimmers and blowers to drills and drill bits. Even whole kits are available for less.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Halloween at Chewy

Get your pet ready for spooky season with Chewy’s latest sale. Right now all Halloween products for cats and dogs are up to 40% off, so, yes, your pet can officially be part of your costume. You’ll find deals on adorable Halloween-themed toys, treats, clothes and costumes, so stock up before the sale ends Oct. 17.

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($56.50, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Looking to keep your lockdown facial hair in check? Consider picking up our pick for best beard trimmer, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer, now less than $1 away from its lowest price ever at Amazon. With 175 different length settings, it’s incredibly easy to use (and clean!), and can be relied upon for a solid, quick clip no matter what state your hair is in.

Bissell Mops and Vacuums

Cleaning your floors doesn’t have to be your least favorite chore, especially with Amazon’s current promotion on Bissell products. Snag the PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, which works great to remove pet hair from your floors for over $55 off. Bissell Hard Floor Sanitizer is also included in the promotion to further your Bissell’s cleaning power.

BaubleBar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently offering 20% off all customizations, including jewelry, iPhone cases, throw blankets and more, excluding Maya Brenner products. You’ll even get 20% off bracelet stacks when you use the code STACKING20, furthering your savings. The sale won’t last long, so head over to snag some accessories unique to you.

Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy, plus up to 75% off clearance items. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of cozy flannels and fall-like florals. Plus, you’ll get an additional 30% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through Saturday, no promo code necessary.

Always Pan ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($16.11, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $16.11 when you clip the on-page coupon — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Fall Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through Oct. 17, you can save up to $600 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code FALL21.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off a variety of items for its latest sale, plus an additional 25% off select items. Eco jackets, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($249.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $249.99 , down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

