Fleece jackets are a closet essential for keeping warm and cozy on chilly autumn days. That’s why we spoke with professional fashion experts, stylists and influencers about their favorite fleece jackets for a variety of needs and prices.

Whether you’re shopping for a workout go-to or chic outerwear to bring your outfit together, keep reading to find the perfect fleece jacket for every need below. You can check out some of our favorite fleeces from The North Face here too.

Fleece jackets for women

Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece ($68; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece

Style influencer Shea Whitney says this asymmetrical fleece is her favorite to wear every year. “It combines style with comfort and is offered in many different color options and patterns,” Whitney says.

Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket ($148; freepeople.com)

Free People Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket

Blogger Harmony Joy likes this jacket that comes in lots of colors. “Bonus points for the cropped silhouette — cute for running errands or outdoor activities,” Joy says.

Free People Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket ($168; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Free People Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket

“Where are all the girls that love a pop of color during the winter? This fleece jacket has your name all over it then,” blogger Geordian Abel says. “Definitely a splurge, but worth every penny with how unique it is!”

Known Supply Wilder Flannel Shacket ($68; ecodessa.com)

Ecodessa Known Supply Wilder Flannel Shacket

“This fall, flannel jackets are making a fun comeback everywhere,” says Caeresa Richardson, the founder and CEO of Ecodessa. “I really love our Wilder flannel shirt jacket. It’s made with organic cotton and signed by the maker. You can also visit the Known Supply website after purchasing your jacket to ‘meet the maker.’”

WVN Carina Check Shirt ($171; ecodessa.com)

Ecodessa WVN Carina Check Shirt

“If you really would like to splurge on a high-end fleece top I also love our Carina Check Shirt,” Richardson says. “It comes in a light grayish-blue color with cream checks and goes nicely with a pair of light wash or white denim.” She says these styles are great to tie around your waist with leggings.

Burberry Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket ($1,450; mytheresa.com)

Burberry Burberry Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket

Stylist and art director Rebecca Dennett (@rebeccadennett) would wear this jacket with either denim or a chic pair of brown faux leather pants. “This Burberry fleece is a perfect transitional jacket which can be dressed up and down,” she says.

The Upside Aspen Faux-Shearling Fleece Jacket ($249; matchesfashion.com)

Matches Fashion The Upside Aspen Faux-Shearling Fleece Jacket

“This Upside fleece is a great price point and super cozy and versatile,” Dennett says.

Moncler Adoxe Reversible Fleece & Nylon Jacket ($1,550; saksfifthavenue.com)

Saks Fifth Avenue Moncler Adoxe Reversible Fleece & Nylon Jacket

“This luxury fleece will last you years,” Dennett says. “I love the color with chic patent collar detail.”

Fleece jackets for men

The North Face Gordon Lyons Zip Fleece Jacket ($99; nordstrom.com)

The North Face The North Face Gordon Lyons Zip Fleece Jacket

“This men’s fleece jacket by The North Face combines high-quality materials with functionality,” Whitney says. “It’s a jacket every man should have in his closet!”

Girlfriend Collective Everyone Half-Zip Fleece ($128; girlfriend.com)

Girlfriend Girlfriend Collective Everyone Half-Zip Fleece

Dennett picked this unisex fleece as one of her favorites. “I love Girlfriend Collective, a sustainable brand — this practical fleece is unisex for everyone with a great large front pocket,” Dennett says.

Long fleece jackets

Volcom Silent High Pile Fleece Jacket ($80; nordstrom.com)

Volcom Volcom Silent High Pile Fleece Jacket

Shea Whitney claims 2021 has been the year of plaid. “This oversized plaid fleece jacket will make you feel warm and cozy but also keep you on-trend,” Whitney says.

Columbia CSC Sherpa Jacket ($99; columbia.com)

Columbia Columbia CSC Sherpa Jacket

“I love this one for the longer length and the hood,” Joy says. “This is a sleek, functional piece you will keep in your wardrobe for years.”

Marc New York Performance Teddy Fleece Shirt Jacket ($69; nordstrom.com)

Marc New York Marc New York Performance Teddy Fleece Shirt Jacket

Abel found this to be perfect for layering. “This fleece cutie is for the girl that loves a good basic that she can style with leggings, over a dress or with jeans,” she says.

Free People Long Ruby Jacket ($168; freepeople.com)

Free People Free People Long Ruby Jacket

“This cozy long fleece jacket is a perfect seasonal transitional piece — a closet essential, it has a real Isabel Marant feeling without the price tag,” Dennett says.

Hooded fleece jackets

Farm Rio Juliana Stripes Puffer Jacket ($295; farmrio.com)

Farm Rio Farm Rio Juliana Stripes Puffer Jacket

“If you’re bold like me, this fleece and puffer jacket is the perfect standout piece for your fall wardrobe,” Joy says.

L.L.Bean Mountain Pile Fleece Hoodie ($129; llbean.com)

LL Bean L.L.Bean Mountain Pile Fleece Hoodie

“L.L.Bean’s quality can’t be beaten, and its clothes are the perfect combo of practicality and style,” Joy says.

Lululemon Reversible Fleece Jacket ($168; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Reversible Fleece Jacket

“Calling all girls that live in workout clothes and are on the hunt for the perfect fleece jacket they can wear after they hit the gym,” Abel says. “This piece is perfect, will never go out of style, and comes in three colors!”

Alo Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket ($149, originally $248; aloyoga.com)

Alo Yoga Alo Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket

“The neutral trend isn’t going anywhere, so the color palette of this fleece-lined hooded jacket is perfect,” Dennett says. “It’s great to throw on walking to and from an exercise class or walking the dog.”

Zip-up fleece jackets

Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket ($138; vuoriclothing.com)

Vuori Clothing Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket

“A go-to performance fleece that doubles as casual wear to pair with denim,” says Cassandra Sethi, a personal stylist and image consultant with Next Level Wardrobe. “This is made from recycled material and available in sizes S-XXL.”

Barbour Lavenham Fleece ($200; barbour.com)

Barbour Barbour Lavenham Fleece

“A quality fleece from a trusted heritage brand,” Sethi says. “I love the two-way zip and contrast piping.”

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket (starting at $28.99; amazon.com)

Columbia Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

“This fleece zip jacket by Columbia is a classic yet more affordable fleece option,” Whitney says.

Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket ($128; athleta.com)

Athleta Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket

Fashion stylist Molly Carey says this fleece jacket is super cozy. “If you’re looking for something fashionable with a more relaxed fit, look no further than Athleta’s Tugga Sherpa fleece,” she says.

Arc’teryx Delta LT Jacket ($149; arcteryx.com)

Arc'teryx Arc'teryx Delta LT Jacket

“The best lightweight fleece for layering and cool days with performance properties,” Sethi says.

Lululemon Fleece Flurry Jacket ($168; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Fleece Flurry Jacket

“For the hiker or runner, look no further than the Lululemon Fleece Furry jacket,” says Carey. “It’s a more fitted style and is also water-resistant!”

Rowing Blazers Harlequin Deep-Pile Sherpa “Jockey” Fleece ($365; rowingblazers.com)

Rowing Blazers Rowing Blazers Harlequin Deep-Pile Sherpa "Jockey" Fleece

“This is a fun one! I would pair this with denim,” says Dennett. “Brightly colored, this will cheer you up on any dull overcast day!”