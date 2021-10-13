CNN —

Fleece jackets are a closet essential for keeping warm and cozy on chilly autumn days. That’s why we spoke with professional fashion experts, stylists and influencers about their favorite fleece jackets for a variety of needs and prices.

Whether you’re shopping for a workout go-to or chic outerwear to bring your outfit together, keep reading to find the perfect fleece jacket for every need below. You can check out some of our favorite fleeces from The North Face here too.

Long fleece jackets

Free People Long Ruby Jacket ($168; freepeople.com)

Free People Long Ruby Jacket Free People

“This cozy long fleece jacket is a perfect seasonal transitional piece — a closet essential, it has a real Isabel Marant feeling without the price tag,” Dennett says.

Fleece jackets for women

Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece ($68; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece Abercrombie

Style influencer Shea Whitney says this asymmetrical fleece is her favorite to wear every year. “It combines style with comfort and is offered in many different color options and patterns,” Whitney says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket ($148; freepeople.com)

Free People Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket Free People

Blogger Harmony Joy likes this jacket that comes in lots of colors. “Bonus points for the cropped silhouette — cute for running errands or outdoor activities,” Joy says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Free People Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket ($168; anthropologie.com)

Free People Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket Anthropologie

“Where are all the girls that love a pop of color during the winter? This fleece jacket has your name all over it then,” blogger Geordian Abel says. “Definitely a splurge, but worth every penny with how unique it is!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Known Supply Wilder Flannel Shacket ($68; ecodessa.com)

Known Supply Wilder Flannel Shacket Ecodessa

“This fall, flannel jackets are making a fun comeback everywhere,” says Caeresa Richardson, the founder and CEO of Ecodessa. “I really love our Wilder flannel shirt jacket. It’s made with organic cotton and signed by the maker. You can also visit the Known Supply website after purchasing your jacket to ‘meet the maker.’”

_____________________________________________________________________

WVN Carina Check Shirt ($171; ecodessa.com)

WVN Carina Check Shirt Ecodessa

“If you really would like to splurge on a high-end fleece top I also love our Carina Check Shirt,” Richardson says. “It comes in a light grayish-blue color with cream checks and goes nicely with a pair of light wash or white denim.” She says these styles are great to tie around your waist with leggings.

_____________________________________________________________________

Burberry Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket ($1,450; mytheresa.com)

Burberry Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket Burberry

Stylist and art director Rebecca Dennett (@rebeccadennett) would wear this jacket with either denim or a chic pair of brown faux leather pants. “This Burberry fleece is a perfect transitional jacket which can be dressed up and down,” she says.

_____________________________________________________________________

The Upside Aspen Faux-Shearling Fleece Jacket ($249; matchesfashion.com)

The Upside Aspen Faux-Shearling Fleece Jacket Matches Fashion

“This Upside fleece is a great price point and super cozy and versatile,” Dennett says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Moncler Adoxe Reversible Fleece & Nylon Jacket ($1,550; saksfifthavenue.com)

Moncler Adoxe Reversible Fleece & Nylon Jacket Saks Fifth Avenue

“This luxury fleece will last you years,” Dennett says. “I love the color with chic patent collar detail.”

Fleece jackets for men

The North Face Gordon Lyons Zip Fleece Jacket ($99; nordstrom.com)

The North Face Gordon Lyons Zip Fleece Jacket The North Face

“This men’s fleece jacket by The North Face combines high-quality materials with functionality,” Whitney says. “It’s a jacket every man should have in his closet!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Girlfriend Collective Everyone Half-Zip Fleece ($128; girlfriend.com)

Girlfriend Collective Everyone Half-Zip Fleece Girlfriend

Dennett picked this unisex fleece as one of her favorites. “I love Girlfriend Collective, a sustainable brand — this practical fleece is unisex for everyone with a great large front pocket,” Dennett says.

Hooded fleece jackets

Lululemon Reversible Fleece Jacket ($168; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Reversible Fleece Jacket Lululemon

“Calling all girls that live in workout clothes and are on the hunt for the perfect fleece jacket they can wear after they hit the gym,” Abel says. “This piece is perfect, will never go out of style, and comes in three colors!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Farm Rio Juliana Stripes Puffer Jacket ($295; farmrio.com)

Farm Rio Juliana Stripes Puffer Jacket Farm Rio

“If you’re bold like me, this fleece and puffer jacket is the perfect standout piece for your fall wardrobe,” Joy says.

_____________________________________________________________________

L.L.Bean Mountain Pile Fleece Hoodie ($129; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean Mountain Pile Fleece Hoodie LL Bean

“L.L.Bean’s quality can’t be beaten, and its clothes are the perfect combo of practicality and style,” Joy says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Alo Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket ($149, originally $248; aloyoga.com)

Alo Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga

“The neutral trend isn’t going anywhere, so the color palette of this fleece-lined hooded jacket is perfect,” Dennett says. “It’s great to throw on walking to and from an exercise class or walking the dog.”

Zip-up fleece jackets

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket (From $24.01; amazon.com)

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Columbia

“This fleece zip jacket by Columbia is a classic yet more affordable fleece option,” Whitney says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket ($138; vuoriclothing.com)

Vuori Alpine Sherpa Jacket Vuori Clothing

“A go-to performance fleece that doubles as casual wear to pair with denim,” says Cassandra Sethi, a personal stylist and image consultant with Next Level Wardrobe. “This is made from recycled material and available in sizes S-XXL.”

_____________________________________________________________________

Barbour Lavenham Fleece ($200; barbour.com)

Barbour Lavenham Fleece Barbour

“A quality fleece from a trusted heritage brand,” Sethi says. “I love the two-way zip and contrast piping.”

_____________________________________________________________________

Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket ($128; athleta.com)

Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket Athleta

Fashion stylist Molly Carey says this fleece jacket is super cozy. “If you’re looking for something fashionable with a more relaxed fit, look no further than Athleta’s Tugga Sherpa fleece,” she says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Arc’teryx Delta LT Jacket ($149; arcteryx.com)

Arc'teryx Delta LT Jacket Arc'teryx

“The best lightweight fleece for layering and cool days with performance properties,” Sethi says.

_____________________________________________________________________

Lululemon Fleece Flurry Jacket ($168; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Fleece Flurry Jacket Lululemon

“For the hiker or runner, look no further than the Lululemon Fleece Furry jacket,” says Carey. “It’s a more fitted style and is also water-resistant!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Rowing Blazers Harlequin Deep-Pile Sherpa “Jockey” Fleece ($365; rowingblazers.com)

Rowing Blazers Harlequin Deep-Pile Sherpa "Jockey" Fleece Rowing Blazers

“This is a fun one! I would pair this with denim,” says Dennett. “Brightly colored, this will cheer you up on any dull overcast day!”