CNN —

Bearaby’s weighted blankets have been soothing a lot of us before and during the pandemic — and looking great on our couches, beds and laps, thanks to their gorgeous shades and soft textures. We’ve talked about its Tree Napper before; the fact that it adds weight without heat is great for sleepers who run hot. It’s also the only blanket we can use in the summer, which makes Netflix nights as cozy as they are in the winter without making you super uncomfortable.

If you’re still not in on the weighted blanket thing (or you’re looking for a second one or for an incredible holiday gift), now’s the time to consider it: The luxe-looking Velvet Napper has just returned for the fall season with a few new colors that are perfect for autumn’s chillier days (and hygge-minded homes).

Bearaby Velvet Napper

The new gemstone-inspired hues include Jade, a restful, light sage green; Silver Topaz; Sapphire; Rose Quartz; and Tourmaline, a rich bordeaux.

Velvet Napper (starting at $289; bearaby.com)

The eco-velvet the blanket is made from isn’t any ol’ velvet either; it’s made from recycled, ocean-bound plastic that a) keeps bottles from littering up our oceans, and b) looks and feels just like the real thing. It comes in weights of 15 pounds, 20 pounds and 25 pounds — a good guide is to go with about 10% of your body weight for peak chill vibes.

Don’t wait to shop the drop: Bearaby launches tend to sell fast, and this seasonal style likely won’t stick around for long. Shop it at bearaby.com.