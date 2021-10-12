Northern Lights shimmer farther south than usual tonight as geomagnetic storm hits Earth

(CNN) A geomagnetic storm triggered by a flare of solar energy hit Earth on Monday, making the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, light up the sky at lower latitudes than usual.

More people will be able to see the dazzling display, with auroras visible in Scotland and the north of England and as far south as New York, Wisconsin and Washington states, according to United States and United Kingdom authorities.

The effects are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the UK's Met Office , which said there could be a "rather active period of geomagnetic activity."

Geomagnetic storms are large disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field caused by changes in the solar wind and the structure of the interplanetary magnetic field. This latest storm was triggered on Saturday by a strong coronal mass ejection -- a hugely energetic explosion of light, solar material and energy from the Sun.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said this geomagnetic storm was a "moderate" one, calling it a "G2" event on its 1 to 5 scale. The US agency also noted that the storm's impact would be felt above 55 degrees latitude, and it was possible that power grid fluctuations could occur.

