18 weather and climate disasters this year have killed over 500 people and cost over $100 billion in US

(CNN) Weather and climate disasters in the US have taken more than 500 lives and cost over $100 billion so far this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

In the first nine months of 2021, the US has already faced 18 disasters that have cost more than a billion dollars each, according to a report from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

This is the seventh consecutive year the US has had more than 10 disasters totaling more than a billion dollars.

September alone brought "devastating impacts from four of the 18 disasters: flooding from Hurricane Ida, landfall of Hurricane Nicholas, and ongoing drought and wildfires tormenting communities in the West," NOAA said.