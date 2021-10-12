18 weather and climate disasters this year have killed over 500 people and cost over $100 billion in US

Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast

Cows are herded into a pen in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on Thursday. "All of our neighbors' cows are mixed up in this bunch, so we're here rescuing them, getting them off the road and out of the water," Chris Shivers said when asked why his group was herding the cows. "They've been standing in the water now for several days without anything to eat or drink, so they're under a lot of stress and have seen a lot. The hurricane is a disaster, and these cows will probably never be the same."