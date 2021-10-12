18 weather and climate disasters this year have killed over 500 people and cost over $100 billion in US

Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Philip Adams walks through what remains of his living room and kitchen at his destroyed home in Lockport, Louisiana, on Monday, September 6.
Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Damage is seen on the roof of a New Orleans apartment complex on Sunday, September 5. Elderly residents were still living at the building with water-soaked carpets and no power, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.
Shoppers buy supplies at a grocery store in New Orleans despite the power still being out on Thursday, September 2.
Cows are herded into a pen in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on Thursday. "All of our neighbors' cows are mixed up in this bunch, so we're here rescuing them, getting them off the road and out of the water," Chris Shivers said when asked why his group was herding the cows. "They've been standing in the water now for several days without anything to eat or drink, so they're under a lot of stress and have seen a lot. The hurricane is a disaster, and these cows will probably never be the same."
National Guard members unload ice at a distribution center in Montegut, Louisiana, on Thursday.
Unattended horses are seen during a storm in Belle Chasse on Thursday.
Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on August 31. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane," said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm's impact. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
A dead fish lies on a road in Leeville, Louisiana, on August 31.
A shrimper works to salvage his partially submerged boat in Golden Meadow on August 31.
A palm tree is bent in half in Galliano, Louisiana, on August 31.
People wait for a gas truck to arrive at a gas station in New Orleans on August 31.
Destroyed homes are surrounded by floodwaters near Point-aux-Chenes, Louisiana, on August 31.