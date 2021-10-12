18 weather and climate disasters this year have killed over 500 people and cost over $100 billion in US

By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist

Updated 11:46 AM ET, Tue October 12, 2021

(CNN)Weather and climate disasters in the US have taken more than 500 lives and cost over $100 billion so far this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

In the first nine months of 2021, the US has already faced 18 disasters that have cost more than a billion dollars each, according to a report from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.
This is the seventh consecutive year the US has had more than 10 disasters totaling more than a billion dollars.
    September alone brought "devastating impacts from four of the 18 disasters: flooding from Hurricane Ida, landfall of Hurricane Nicholas, and ongoing drought and wildfires tormenting communities in the West," NOAA said.
      Philip Adams walks through what remains of his living room and kitchen at his destroyed home in Lockport, Louisiana, on Monday, September 6.
      Philip Adams walks through what remains of his living room and kitchen at his destroyed home in Lockport, Louisiana, on Monday, September 6.
      Damage is seen on the roof of a New Orleans apartment complex on Sunday, September 5. Elderly residents were still living at the building with water-soaked carpets and no power, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.
      Damage is seen on the roof of a New Orleans apartment complex on Sunday, September 5. Elderly residents were still living at the building with water-soaked carpets and no power, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.
      Shoppers buy supplies at a grocery store in New Orleans despite the power still being out on Thursday, September 2.
      Shoppers buy supplies at a grocery store in New Orleans despite the power still being out on Thursday, September 2.
      Cows are herded into a pen in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on Thursday. "All of our neighbors' cows are mixed up in this bunch, so we're here rescuing them, getting them off the road and out of the water," Chris Shivers said when asked why his group was herding the cows. "They've been standing in the water now for several days without anything to eat or drink, so they're under a lot of stress and have seen a lot. The hurricane is a disaster, and these cows will probably never be the same."
      Cows are herded into a pen in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on Thursday. "All of our neighbors' cows are mixed up in this bunch, so we're here rescuing them, getting them off the road and out of the water," Chris Shivers said when asked why his group was herding the cows. "They've been standing in the water now for several days without anything to eat or drink, so they're under a lot of stress and have seen a lot. The hurricane is a disaster, and these cows will probably never be the same."
      National Guard members unload ice at a distribution center in Montegut, Louisiana, on Thursday.
      National Guard members unload ice at a distribution center in Montegut, Louisiana, on Thursday.
      Unattended horses are seen during a storm in Belle Chasse on Thursday.
      Unattended horses are seen during a storm in Belle Chasse on Thursday.
      Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
      Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
      This aerial photo shows the hurricane aftermath in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on August 31. Grand Isle, Louisiana's last remaining inhabited barrier island at the southern tip of the state, bore the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane.
      This aerial photo shows the hurricane aftermath in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on August 31. Grand Isle, Louisiana's last remaining inhabited barrier island at the southern tip of the state, bore the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane.
      The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on August 31. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane," said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm's impact. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
      The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on August 31. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane," said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm's impact. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
      A dead fish lies on a road in Leeville, Louisiana, on August 31.
      A dead fish lies on a road in Leeville, Louisiana, on August 31.
      A shrimper works to salvage his partially submerged boat in Golden Meadow on August 31.
      A shrimper works to salvage his partially submerged boat in Golden Meadow on August 31.
      A palm tree is bent in half in Galliano, Louisiana, on August 31.
      A palm tree is bent in half in Galliano, Louisiana, on August 31.
      People wait for a gas truck to arrive at a gas station in New Orleans on August 31.
      People wait for a gas truck to arrive at a gas station in New Orleans on August 31.
      Destroyed homes are surrounded by floodwaters near Point-aux-Chenes, Louisiana, on August 31.
      Destroyed homes are surrounded by floodwaters near Point-aux-