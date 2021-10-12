Indianapolis police sergeant charged after body camera video showed him kicking a handcuffed man in the head

(CNN) An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been criminally charged and could face termination after body camera video showed him kicking a handcuffed man in the head during an arrest, authorities announced Tuesday.

The results of an internal investigation led Marion County District Attorney to charge Sgt. Eric Huxley with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury in connection with the September 24 arrest of Jermaine Vaughn at the city's Monument Circle, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said during a news conference.

Huxley has been suspended without pay, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor has recommended Huxley be terminated for his actions. An IMPD Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing.

"To the citizen involved in this incident, my thoughts and prayers go out to you," Taylor said in a statement. "That interaction does not represent IMPD and the work our officers do each day to keep our community safe."

Huxley claimed he accidentally kicked Vaughn in the face, and meant to place his foot on Vaughn's shoulder, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WTHR

