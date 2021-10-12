A Chicago teenager and security guard were shot at a high school, police say

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured Tuesday when she and a security guard at a Chicago high school were shot, police said.

The shooting happened at the end of the school day, around 3:30 pm, at Wendell Phillips Academy High School, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brian Deenihan said during a news conference.

The guard opened the school's door and "immediately, there was an offender in the street area who started shooting in the security guard's direction," Deenihan said.

The guard was shot several times, and the bullets went through an unopened door, striking the teenager, Deenihan said. She was brought to a hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday.

The security guard, 45, was also taken to a hospital and was in fair condition, police said.

