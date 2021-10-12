Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County and closure of part of California's iconic Highway 101

(CNN) The Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara, California, quickly exploded in size Monday, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

The fire began Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir and now covers approximately 3,700 acres, fire officials said. It was uncontained as of early Tuesday morning, according to InciWeb , a clearinghouse for wildfire information in the US.

The flames are threatening at least 100 structures, officials said.

"The fire is burning in dense chaparral and is being pushed by strong winds and growing at a rapid rate of speed," a report on InciWeb said.

Winds in the area were recorded at 30-35 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.