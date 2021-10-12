The boxing championships aimed at 'disrupting homophobia, transphobia, hatred in sport'

Because of the disease, Stark has been in two induced comas and has undergone a tracheostomy. He remembers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with the "dreams of the comas actually causing trauma" after his second.

The slate of events, which have been backed by Boxing Australia as well as most of the sport's leading organizers and administrators, will feature amateur fighters of different weights, ages and abilities.

As well as introducing the sport to a whole new audience, Stark hopes that the WGBC can "disrupt homophobia, transphobia, hatred in sport."

"I think the main thing is around visibility and representation," he told CNN Sport. "There have been trailblazers in the world of boxing. You think women were not able to compete in boxing at the Olympics until 2012. Think what Nicola Adams has achieved. Women have been competing in boxing in the US since the 1990s, so women have been blazing a trail of boxers.

"And I think that's where my whole spirit of inclusivity comes from -- because of what other people have achieved and for me, my organization, we're very much around the grassroots and amateur level, but we want to disrupt homophobia, transphobia, hatred in sport."