Lamar Jackson makes history as Baltimore Ravens complete huge comeback against Indianapolis Colts

(CNN) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a career game on Monday night, helping his team to a huge 31-25 comeback victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 24-year-old threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns as the Ravens recovered from a 25-9 deficit to the Colts with just under 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter

He threw a pair of touchdowns to tight-end Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter to bring the Ravens level.

And although the Colts had their chance to win the game afterwards -- kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 47-yard field goal attempt as time expired -- Jackson led the Ravens down the field on the first possession of overtime, sealing the memorable victory with a five-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

Jackson throws the ball against the Colts.

On the way to scoring 22 unanswered points against a tiring Colts defense, Jackson entered the record books on three counts.

