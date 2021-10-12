(CNN)There has been a Bueller-like refrain to my life raising kids, and it wasn't one I wanted to listen to. It went something like this: "Did you turn in your homework? Did you eat your lunch? Did you clean your room? Did you...?"
Of course, it wasn't just the kids. My husband often heard these little ditties: "Did you pick up the dry cleaning? Did you stop at the store? Did you call the doctor? Did you...?"
I even sang a similar tune to myself, but with a twist: "Why didn't you work out today? Why did you eat that ice cream? Why didn't you go to sleep at a decent hour? Why did you...?"
What I would have given to know about nudge theory during those days! (My kids are all grown.)