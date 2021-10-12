Exactly a year to the day after winning NBA title, former player JR Smith makes college golf debut

(CNN) Two-time NBA champion JR Smith made his college golf debut on Monday exactly a year to the day after he won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith, a 16-year NBA veteran, enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University in August, with the hopes of playing on the university's golf team.

After making the team, the 36-year-old made his debut at the Elon Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club.

Pulling up to the range at my first college tournament! pic.twitter.com/RDNJGhiRaw — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 11, 2021

And Smith got off to a pretty solid start, making two birdies in the first five holes. He remained in the middle of the leaderboard through the front nine at one over par.

However, on the home stretch, things took a turn for the worse as he made six consecutive bogeys and then a double bogey on his 17th hole before finishing with another bogey to shoot a 10-over 81.

Read More