Germany becomes first nation to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after host Qatar

(CNN) Germany became the first country after host Qatar to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup with a 4-0 win against North Macedonia on Monday.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the visiting side, which suffered a shock defeat to North Macedonia in March, before two goals from Timo Werner and one from Jamal Musiala wrapped up a comfortable victory in Skopje.

The result, coupled with Armenia's failure to beat Romania, handed four-time world champion Germany a berth at the World Cup for the 20th time; only Brazil has made more appearances with 21.

"We're really pleased to have come through qualifying. And now, obviously, we want to follow that up by winning the World Cup next year," said Chelsea forward Havertz.

"For Germany, the main aim is always to lift the trophy."

