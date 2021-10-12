CNN —

Thrifters, bargain shoppers and eco-conscious fashion supporters alike, this news is for you: Urban Outfitters Inc. is now launching a new platform that allows you to thrift pre-loved clothing and accessories while shopping for thrifted items. The app, Nuuly Thrift, launches today as a sister platform to Nuuly Rent, a subscription rental service for women’s apparel that Urban Outfitters Inc. launched in 2019.

Though similar to Nuuly Rent, Nuuly Thrift will operate as its own app where individual members can thrift women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel and accessories. Unlike Nuuly Rent, however, Nuuly Thrift will allow members to resell products from any brand outside of URBN’s portfolio brands like Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie.

Sellers on the platform will also be given two options when it comes to using their earnings. When sellers gain Nuuly cash, they can choose to deposit that money directly into their bank account, or they can use it on Nuuly Thrift or at any URBN brand for 10% more of its value. That means a $100 Nuuly cash earning can be worth $110 when used to purchase other products from Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN or Terrain.

Those interested in buying clothes will be able to find a large curation of thrifted fashions across a variety of brands at reduced prices from the original retail value. Nuuly has also partnered with Stripe Climate to further its eco-conscious fashion practices, and will donate 1% of its revenue to carbon removal initiatives.

So get started curating your new online thrifting platform, or begin your hunt for deals and feel good knowing this is a more sustainable way to shop.