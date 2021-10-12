CNN —

Chewy Halloween at Chewy

Get your pet ready for spooky season with Chewy’s latest sale. Right now, all Halloween products for cats and dogs are up to 40% off, so, yes, your pet can officially be part of your costume. You’ll find deals on adorable Halloween-themed toys, treats, clothes and costumes, so stock up before the sale ends Oct. 17.

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($56.50, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Looking to keep your lockdown facial hair in check? Consider picking up our pick for best beard trimmer, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer, now less than $1 away from its lowest price ever at Amazon. With 175 different length settings, it’s incredibly easy to use (and clean!), and can be relied upon for a solid, quick clip no matter what state your hair is in.

Amazon Outdoor Fall Power Tools

Amazon is offering major discounts on outdoor power tools that’ll help you deal with fall projects. Right now, a variety of tools from brands like Sun Joe, Worx, Greenworks and more are up to 33% off. You’ll find ladders, leaf blowers, chainsaws and other great deals in the promotion, just be sure to snag them now because they’re only on sale for a limited time.

Amazon Bissell Mops and Vacuums

Cleaning your floors doesn’t have to be your least favorite chore, especially with Amazon’s current promotion on Bissell products. Snag the PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum which works great to remove pet hair from your floors for over $55 off, or the Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Mop that easily removes any sticky mess for under $200. Bissell Hard Floor Sanitizer is also included in the promotion, to further your Bissell’s cleaning power.

Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries, 28 Count ($9.79 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a pack of 28 Duracell CopperTop AA Batteries by clipping an additional $2.10 off coupon. The CopperTops are designed for all your household devices, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Target Deal Days

Target’s big, pre-holiday sale is officially live, offering major discounts across a variety of product categories. You’ll find major sales on products like AirPods, Instant Pots, Keurigs and more. Top tech is up to 40% off, hair appliances are up to 30% off, kitchen appliances are up to 35% off and furniture and decor is up to 50% off. You’ll find all that and more on Target’s website — but hurry because the sale ends Oct. 12.

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently having a massive flash sale, with major savings across tech and home appliance categories. You’ll find discounts on TVs, laptops, Apple products, cell phones, gaming items, tablets and more, plus deals on major appliances like refrigerators, washers dryers and dishwashers. The sale only lasts until Oct. 12, so head on over to Best Buy to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer ($119.95, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

One of the most feature-filled Instant Pot models is the famous Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which gets even better by adding an air fryer to its long list of programs. Speaking of, there are 11 one-touch cooking settings that include air frying with EvenCrisp technology, plus slow cooking, roasting, steaming and dehydrating. It’s a great choice for families, thanks to its large size — enough to feed eight — and dishwasher-friendly design. It also comes with the additional air fryer lid, and it’s on sale now at Amazon for almost $80 off the original price.

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid and the Nova Hybrid, including Snow mattress products to keep you cool at night. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off. Shop now because the sale ends Oct. 12.

BaubleBar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently offering 20% off all customizations, including jewelry, iPhone cases, throw blankets and more, excluding Maya Brenner products. You’ll even get 20% off bracelet stacks when you use the code STACKING20, furthering your savings. The sale won’t last long, so head over to snag some accessories unique to you.

Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s first-ever Seating Event. Through Oct. 12, the home retailer is taking 15% off storewide, plus offering an extra 5% off anything you can sit on with code TAKEASEAT5. It’s the perfect opportunity to add a new sofa, accent chair, storage bench and more to your home for fall.

Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy, plus up to 75% off clearance items. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of cozy flannels and fall-like florals. Plus, you’ll get an additional 30% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through Saturday, no promo code necessary.

Always Pan ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($16.11, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $16.11 when you clip the on-page coupon — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Apple AirPods With Charging Case ($114.99, originally $159; amazon.com)

Ready to get your gifting done early? The earlier model of the Apple AirPods is now on sale on Amazon as part of the brand’s early Black Friday promotion. In our testing, we found the Apple AirPods stood up well against the AirPods Pro, and now they’re $44 off with the included charging case. Pair them easily to your smartphone using Bluetooth, or if you want to snag the wireless charging version of the original AirPods, they’re also on sale for $129.

Apple AirPods Pro ($179, originally $249; amazon.com)

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Fall Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through Oct. 17, you can save up to $600 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code FALL21.

Le Creuset Cast Iron (starting at $179.95; amazon.com)

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for as low as $179, along with a cast-iron baker for $129.95. Pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off a variety of items for its latest sale, plus an additional 25% off select items. Eco jackets, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($249.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $249.99 , down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

