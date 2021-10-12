CNN —

Cozy season is upon us and as the weather gets colder, we can’t think of anything we’d rather do than bundle up in a plush, comfy robe. Here at CNN Underscored, we’ve worn quite a few robes in our day, so to help you find a robe you’re sure to love for years to come, we’ve rounded up all our favorite robes from anxiety-soothing weighted ones to light and airy satin options. So if you’re in need of a robe, check out these eight cozy options that we’ve actually worn and absolutely love.

Parachute Waffle Robe ($119; parachutehome.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Parachute Waffle Robe

The Parachute Waffle Robe is the perfect year-round robe. It’s thin enough to be worn in the summer months, yet keeps me cozy and warm when the temperature drops. Unlike other robes, this one doubles as a towel and dries up instantly post-shower, and even stays tied throughout my morning routine. TBH, I may or may not be wearing it right now! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe ($130; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe

Gravity Blankets has managed to combine the anxiety-soothing, relaxation-inducing powers of its weighted blankets with something you can wear with its plush, fuzzy Gravity Weighted Robe. Featuring a 3-pound (removable) weighted wrap that fits inside the collar, the robe feels like a portable bed that allows me to take that tucked-in feeling around my apartment as I start my day. Read more about it in our full review here. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Berkshire Blanket VelvetLoft Robe ($35.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Berkshire Blanket VelvetLoft Robe

I didn’t realize how much I needed a cozy robe until I snagged this one. It’s insanely soft and rich in color, despite being worn daily for over a year now — and clearly it has been able to withstand countless washes. The midi length is perfect to keep me warm, and the deep pockets are an added bonus. I love how luxe I feel when I wander around the apartment wearing it. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Magic Linen Linen Bath Robe ($120; magiclinen.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Magic Linen Linen Bath Robe

I’ve long wanted a robe that doesn’t make me too hot while lounging around the house, and finally found this. Made of 100% European flax linen that’s impossibly soft to the touch (even before the first wash), it’s just light enough to last me through all four seasons. The sleeves are a perfect length and it drapes so elegantly from my shoulders. If you’re looking for a linen robe, this is the one to buy. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Kim+Ono Women’s Satin Kimono Robe ($38; amazon.com)

Amazon Kim+Ono Women's Satin Kimono Robe

The Kim+Ono Women’s Satin Kimono Robe in Peacock was my first. Since finding Kim+Ono’s inexpensive, lightweight, easily launderable kimono robes in 2017, I’ve gone on to order seven — yes — more of the exact same style in different colors (plum, aqua, black, sky blue, plum again, mist and light pink). It is a perfect robe, lightweight and easy to throw on, pretty and a little sexy, the kind of thing you can swan around your home in, if swanning around your home is a thing you enjoy doing. — Jolie Kerr, freelance writer

Lunya Washable Silk Robe ($248; lunya.co)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Lunya Washable Silk Robe

Now this is luxury. Made of 100% silk that’s buttery soft and makes you feel like a true queen, I’d be nothing without this robe. So fun to walk around your apartment in 24/7 — my favorite details are the ruched elastic cuffs, internal tie that always keeps it closed and the fact that despite being silk, it’s still machine-washable. The vibrant pink color I got too is the icing on the cake. Plus it’s got pockets, so need I say more? — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe

I love how plush and warm this robe is. I’ve had it for four years and it’s still soft! It’s also very absorbent and quick-drying, which makes it super convenient to use. — Soumya Jhaveri, social intern

Sunday Forever Luxe Weight Robe ($200; sundayforever.com)

Hayley Saltzman/CNN Sunday Forever Luxe Weight Robe

I won this robe in an Instagram sweepstakes a few years ago, and it is everything. While I probably wouldn’t have purchased this item for myself given its $200 price tag, now that I know how it feels, I’m never going back to an old, ratty robe. The lightweight, soft fabric is luxurious, as the name of the robe implies, and it honestly might be one of the nicest things I own. I am always racing to get ready and overheating when doing my hair and makeup, so I love the fact that this robe is lightweight. This robe also has pockets, and the material is so soft that I often find myself lounging in it for far longer than intended. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media