Holiday savings are already happening at Amazon. In addition to some early Black Friday deals, from now until Oct. 25, Amazon is discounting beloved beauty items across all categories, from makeup to men’s grooming products and more.

Every few days, the sales will change, with each new week ushering a new category on sale. Right now you can get major discounts on men’s grooming essentials from brands like Remington, Dove, Crew, The Art of Shaving, and more, with shavers, hair care products, and other daily personal care products all on offer. It’s an ideal opportunity to stock up on the items you use every day, or snag a holiday gift for the guy in your life.

This particular set of deals will only last through Oct. 15, so here are all the best sales happening in the latest iteration of the Holiday Beauty Haul that you should act on ASAP.

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($56.90, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Remington Smart Beard Trimmer

Our favorite beard trimmer, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer, is now 19% off during Amazon’s latest Holiday Beauty Haul promotion. We love that it’s cordless and features 175 different length settings to give you the exact shave you want.

The Art of Shaving Unscented Shaving Kit for Men ($66.50, originally $95; amazon.com)

Amazon The Art of Shaving Unscented Shaving Kit for Men

Why give this set as a gift when you could keep it for yourself? It includes a pre-shave oil, after-shave balm, shaving cream and a shaving brush from the unscented collection to add a bit of luxury to your morning routine.

Method Men 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner 6-Pack in Sea + Surf ($41.92, originally $65.94; amazon.com)

Amazon Method Men 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner 6-Pack in Sea + Surf

This plant-based shampoo and conditioner combo uses both argan and jojoba oil for added hydration and features a subtle, nautical scent.

Dove Men + Care Deodorant Lime and Sage 4 Pack ($20.30, originally $23.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Dove Men + Care Deodorant Lime and Sage 4 Pack

Stock up and save on this four pack of aluminum-free deodorant with plant-based moisturizers. The formula is both non-irritating and features 48 hours of odor protection, so you can go longer without reapplying.

Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Razor Starter Set ($15.72, originally $18.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Razor Starter Set

Save on Dollar Shave Club’s popular starter kit, which consistently delivers a smooth, friction-free shave. You’ll get one razor, four replacement razor heads featuring six stainless steel blades that won’t rust, and a hydrating shave cream that’ll get the job done without drying out your skin.

Hawthorne Men’s Exfoliating Face Cleanser ($12.80, originally $16; amazon.com)

Amazon Hawthorne Men's Exfoliating Face Cleanser

Clip the 20% off coupon to save on this daily exfoliator, which will help get rid of dead skin cells, along with dirt and grime build-up. Made for oily or balanced skin, this formula works deep to prevent acne and keep skin smooth.

Degree Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray, 3 Pack ($15.27, originally $17.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Degree Men's Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray, 3 Pack

Degree’s dry spray offers 72 hours of wetness and odor protection, without leaving any residue on your clothes. The formula also boasts a cedarwood and bergamot scent to keep you fresh.

18.21 Man Made Hair Clay Pomade ($19.20, originally $24; amazon.com)

Amazon 18.21 Man Made Hair Clay Pomade

For effortlessly styled hair that keeps its hold, try this pomade out. A little goes a long way with the formula, and all you need to do is apply it to wet hair to create the shape you want.

Dove Men+Care Foaming Body Wash, 4 Pack ($20.37, originally $23.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Dove Men+Care Foaming Body Wash, 4 Pack

You’re always going to need body wash, so why not stock up while it’s on sale? This foaming body wash by Dove creates a rich lather that’ll keep you fresh and smelling good with its clean scent.

