Two teenagers charged for allegedly killing 14 kangaroos in Australia

(CNN) Two teenage boys have been charged after "allegedly deliberately killing 14 kangaroos" in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) at the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to the Long Beach area shortly after 7 a.m. local time on Saturday following reports that several kangaroos had been killed, according to a statement from NSW Police.

South Coast Police District officers first located five dead adult kangaroos and one dead joey, as baby kangaroos are known, in the Long Beach area Saturday.

Police were later notified that another seven dead kangaroos and one dead joey had been found in the Maloneys Beach area.

Police also located one injured joey which was taking into the care of WIRES wildlife rescue team, the NSW statement said.

