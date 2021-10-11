A pilot who died in WWII has finally been laid to rest in his Maine hometown

(CNN) A pilot from World War II has finally been laid to rest 76 years after his death.

US Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau was 25 in 1944 when his plane was shot down over present-day Slovenia, according to a news release from the Department of Defense.

His B-17 Flying Fortress bomber came under heavy fire during a mission and a piece of flank tore through the cockpit and struck Vienneau in the head, killing him, the release said. The crew treated him and tried to make it back to base but had to ditch the aircraft off the coast of Croatia with Vienneau's body inside.

His body couldn't be found until recently.

His remains were recovered last fall after crews excavated the crash site discovered in 2005, the release said. He was officially identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in April using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

