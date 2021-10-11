A Wisconsin parent files a lawsuit against school district over son's Covid-19 infection

(CNN) Ongoing conflict between parents and schools over virus mitigation for children in the classroom has gone to court in Wisconsin, where a mother is suing her son's school over his Covid-19 infection.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court last week by Shannon Jensen against the Waukesha School District and asks that the district follow guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN has reached out to the school district.

Currently, vaccines are only available to children 12 and older. Especially for unvaccinated children, the CDC recommends that schools employ multiple layers of protection, including mandatory masking, distancing, handwashing, testing, disinfection and quarantine and isolation.

Officials and members of the public alike put a high priority on getting students back into in-person learning at the start of this academic year, but how to do so has been a flashpoint for dispute nationwide. In some places, parents have protested restrictions implemented by school officials, and elsewhere, they are asking for more.

