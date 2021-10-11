California city says possible fatalities after plane crashes into homes and delivery truck

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Updated 4:58 PM ET, Mon October 11, 2021

The city of Santee said a twin-engine plane crashed into two homes on Monday.
The city of Santee said a twin-engine plane crashed into two homes on Monday.

(CNN)There are possible fatalities after a twin-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon into two homes and also struck a delivery truck, according to the California city of Santee's Twitter feed.

"It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in the plane," Santee officials tweeted. "We currently know of two burn victims and possible fatalities."
The San Diego County Fire Department and sheriff's department responded to the crash, which occurred near a high school. Santana High School tweeted that all students are secure and the incident happened a few blocks away.
      The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to stay away from the area.
        Media reports show damaged homes, along with smoke and flames.
          Read More
          This is a developing story and will be updated.