California city says possible fatalities after plane crashes into homes and delivery truck

(CNN) There are possible fatalities after a twin-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon into two homes and also struck a delivery truck, according to the California city of Santee's Twitter feed.

"It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in the plane," Santee officials tweeted. "We currently know of two burn victims and possible fatalities."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 340 crashed about 12:14 p.m. PT.

Breaking News 10/11/2021: At approximately 12:00 pm today, a small twin engine plane crashed into two residential homes in Santee, at the corner of Jeremy Street and Greencastle. A delivery truck and a fire hydrant were also struck. It is unknown at this time how many pic.twitter.com/GG0pxtnq16 — City of Santee (@CityofSantee) October 11, 2021

The San Diego County Fire Department and sheriff's department responded to the crash, which occurred near a high school. Santana High School tweeted that all students are secure and the incident happened a few blocks away.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to stay away from the area.

Read More