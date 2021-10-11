US Marshals were justified in the fatal shooting of Winston Smith Jr., prosecutor says

(CNN) US Marshal task force members were justified in the fatal shooting of Winston Smith in June, Donald F. Ryan, Crow Wing County attorney and chief prosecutor, wrote in a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Members of the North Star Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest Smith, who was wanted on a felony warrant, on June 3 in Minneapolis. Ryan's letter, released Wednesday, states while task force members were trying to arrest Smith he "initiated a deadly force confrontation" by drawing his handgun and firing at authorities.

"This resulted in the (task force) using deadly force in response," Ryan wrote in the letter. "Though I am unable to determine who fired first, it is irrelevant in this case. Once an individual initiates a deadly force confrontation, a law enforcement officer does not have to wait to be shot/shot at before reacting."

The reaction of the two Task Force Members in the case was "reasonable and justified," according to Ryan.

"Their conduct was clearly in response to an apparent threat of death or great bodily harm," he wrote. "As a result, the use of deadly force was authorized under Minnesota law in this case and no criminal prosecution is warranted."

