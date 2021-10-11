Miami's rock star police chief suspended, likely to be fired after falling out with city leaders, cops

(CNN) Following weeks of turmoil over his relationship with city leaders and rank-and-file police officers, embattled Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo was suspended by the city manager Monday night and told that city officials intend to "terminate his employment."

In a statement released to the public, City Manager Art Noriega said the relationship between Acevedo and the police department "has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly," adding that the relationship between the chief and the department he was hired to lead earlier this year -- as well as with the community -- "has deteriorated beyond repair."

"Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization," the statement continued. "It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD."

Acevedo was suspended immediately and will remain so for five days until his termination is taken up by city commissioners, who are expected to rubber-stamp his firing.

The suspension and likely termination is a dramatic fall for Acevedo, who was the first Latino to lead the police department in Houston, and was dubbed by Miami's mayor as the "Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs," when he was hired.

