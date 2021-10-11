London police taking 'no further action' over Prince Andrew review

London (CNN)London's police force has decided to take "no further action" against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, following a review sparked by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has filed a lawsuit against him in New York for alleged sexual abuse.
The Metropolitan Police Service decided to drop their investigation after reviewing a number of documents, including those released in August 2021 as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit in the United States.
"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," the force said Monday in a statement emailed to CNN.
Giuffre, an alleged victim of sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, alleged she was forced to perform sex acts with Prince Andrew. She said that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage.
Andrew has denied similar allegations from Giuffre in the past.
The Met also said it would not be taking action following a review of claims uncovered in an investigation by London-based Channel 4 News in June, which reported "more than half a dozen claims that young women and girls are alleged to have been targeted, trafficked, groomed, or abused in the UK for more than a decade by Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell." Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges.
"We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organization in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken," the Metropolitan Police said.
The force "continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein," the statement added.