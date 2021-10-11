London police taking 'no further action' over Prince Andrew review

London (CNN) London's police force has decided to take "no further action" against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, following a review sparked by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has filed a lawsuit against him in New York for alleged sexual abuse.

The Metropolitan Police Service decided to drop their investigation after reviewing a number of documents, including those released in August 2021 as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit in the United States.

"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," the force said Monday in a statement emailed to CNN.

Giuffre, an alleged victim of sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein , alleged she was forced to perform sex acts with Prince Andrew. She said that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage.

Andrew has denied similar allegations from Giuffre in the past.