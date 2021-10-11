(CNN) Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a moment to forget on Sunday during his team's thrilling clash with the Green Bay Packers.

In overtime with the scores tied at 22-22, the rookie -- who had missed a potential game-winning field-goal as regulation time expired -- had another opportunity to win the game for his team

His 49-yard attempt initially looked to be heading straight through the posts, but veered suddenly to the left where it hit the flag atop the left upright before falling wide.

However, McPherson -- who has had an excellent start to life in the NFL in his first year -- began celebrating after seeing his kick go straight, high-fiving and hugging some of his teammates while the officials under the posts were signaling the field-goal was no good.

The 22-year-old told the media it was a "weird feeling" celebrating and then realizing he'd missed.

