Noah Berlatsky is the author of "Wonder Woman: Bondage and Feminism in the Marston/Peter Comics." The views expressed here are solely the author's. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) When Jonathan Kent, the new Superman, comes out as bisexual in next month's issue of "Superman: Son of Kal-El," he won't be the first queer superhero. But he will be one of the most visible. As such, Jonathan defies stereotypes about sexuality and masculinity that have shaped the character and the superhero genre for generations.

In the new storyline -- prompted by an aging Clark Kent passing the super-baton to his son -- Superman shares a kiss with his friend and ally Jay Nakamura, a computer hacker and activist who admires Superman's mom, journalist Lois Lane. A bisexual Superman is an important step for LGBTQ representation. It's also a sign of how recognizing that there are options other than heterosexuality can change superhero preconceptions about goodness, masculinity and empowerment.

The fifth issue of the DC comic series Artwork from the fifth issue of "Superman: Son of Kal-El."

Superman has always been written as heterosexual. But the original 1930s-40s Superman comics by Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster can make you wonder. The comics feature a love triangle: Nerdy, bumbling reporter Clark Kent pursues Lois Lane; Lois Lane has no interest in him, and she instead pursues Superman -- who has little interest in her.

Superman and Clark Kent are, of course, the same person. Clark is Superman's secret identity -- his closet. When he's Clark, Superman pretends to be weak, fashion-backwards and besotted with Lois. Then he sheds his workaday clothes for the sleek cape and tights and completely ignores the woman who wants him.

This is a dynamic which led homophobic critic Fredric Wertham to suggest in the 1950s that superheroes (especially Batman and Robin) promoted homosexuality through their privileging of male/male bonds. It's also perhaps contributed to stereotypes of comics readers as nerdy and unmanly.