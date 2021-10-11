Why I feel hopeful on Coming Out Day this year

Allison Hope is a writer whose work has been featured by CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Slate and other outlets. The views expressed here are the author's. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I came out in 1998, the same year gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was beaten and hung to die in a cornfield in the great American plains.

I feared that I might wind up like Shepard, bullied and beaten, left to die alone, simply because of who I was and who I loved.

It was still a scary time for most of us who identified as LGBTQ+ -- and those who knew in their hearts who they were, but didn't feel safe enough to come out.

Twenty years later, my wife and I dropped our toddler off at pre-school for the first time, the only kid in his class with same-gender parents. I waited, with bated breath, for him to come home upset because someone made him feel like he was different or less than because he came from an LGBTQ+ home. I didn't hear any concerns that day or that week, and I didn't want to introduce the idea, so I didn't ask.

Some weeks later, my wife and I received a note from the mother of our child's best friend. Her child had asked why she couldn't also have two moms like our kid did. We all had a good laugh, and I privately let out a sigh of relief.