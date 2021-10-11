Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

(CNN) Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class.

The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the electoral commission said. The lowest turnout was in Baghdad, with between 31% and 34%.

Machines counting votes and turnout at polling stations that Reuters visited across Baghdad had showed no more than 25% turnout by the end of voting on Sunday. The commission's count was announced 12 hours later.

Sunday's vote was held in response to mass protests in 2019 that demanded jobs, services, the removal of Iraq's ruling parties and overhaul of the political system. Security forces and militias killed hundreds of protesters in a brutal crackdown on the unrest.

The country has held five parliamentary elections since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, but most ordinary Iraqis say their lives have not improved even during the relative peace since ISIS was defeated in 2017.

