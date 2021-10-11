(CNN) On International Day of the Girl Child, the second in a pandemic, I am grateful for this United Nations-designated day. It's given us a moment to step back to consider what we can do to parent our girls -- and really, all our children -- in the middle of a pandemic, social division, violence and political unrest.

During difficult times, how do we keep the eye on the prize -- raising healthy and resilient children who can become strong and caring adults who, as my mother says, can pay the rent?

I turned to some of experts and thoughtful people who often speak to CNN Science and Wellness, and I found their words apply to all of our children -- and maybe adults, too.

Your contents matter

Psychologist Lisa Damour wants girls to know that "their true value lies in their contents, not their containers."

